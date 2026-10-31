Saturday, October 31, 2026

1. Comey, Round Three: DOJ Admits It Had “a Clock Problem”

The Justice Department is trying to charge James Comey for the third time in about 13 months. On Friday, his lawyers asked a judge to throw it out before it starts.

The charge: an alleged leak of national defense information tied to a New York Times story. The alleged leak date is October 5, 2016.

The deadline was 10 years. DOJ filed on October 5, 2026. The last day.

It didn’t indict him. It filed a criminal information, which needs no grand jury and no judge finding probable cause. Per CBS on October 30, DOJ says it did that to keep the case alive while it keeps working the grand jury.

Comey’s lawyers say two separate U.S. attorney’s offices already looked at this leak and declined to charge. They call DOJ’s reading of the deadlines “a gerrymandered reading.”

Then DOJ attorney Dustin Farahnak said the quiet part in open court: “We reached new evidence and we had a clock problem.”

Judge Trevor McFadden, a Trump appointee, didn’t rule. “Aren’t we getting a little ahead of ourselves?” he asked.

Then he delivered the line of the week: “It turns out a ham sandwich is harder to indict these days.”

He also said he’d be “extremely frustrated” by any dawn raid at Comey’s home. Comey says he’s innocent and hasn’t been indicted in this case.

The Rabbit’s take: Comey ran the Bureau that ran Crossfire Hurricane, so nobody here is crying for him. But “we had a clock problem” is not a legal theory. If the evidence is there, take it to a grand jury and win. If the plan is to keep filing until something sticks, that’s the same playbook we spent eight years complaining about. Rules only count if they bind your guys too.