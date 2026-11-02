Monday, November 2, 2026

1. Judge Tosses Trump’s $10 Billion Epstein Letter Suit. For Good.

On Saturday, a federal judge in Miami threw out Trump’s defamation suit against Rupert Murdoch and The Wall Street Journal with prejudice, per CNBC on October 31.

With prejudice means he can’t refile the same claims in federal court.

The suit was over the Journal’s July 2025 story on a birthday letter bearing Trump’s signature, said to be in an album for Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003.

Trump wanted $10 billion. He got 20 pages from Judge Darrin Gayles.

“As with his first attempt, he has failed,” Gayles wrote. Then the line that stuck: “Grasping at straws, the Amended Complaint attempts to manufacture flaws with the investigation.”

The judge called the Journal’s work a “thoughtful and detailed investigation.” He also said that letting a denial block a story “runs afoul of the First Amendment.”

What the ruling did not do: decide whether Trump wrote the letter. He denies it. NPR on November 1 covered the same ruling. Trump’s legal team told CNBC he will appeal.

The Rabbit’s take: The bar for a public figure is actual malice. That’s the rule, and it protects every small outlet that ever asked a hard question, this one included. You don’t get to rewrite it because the story is about you. Meanwhile, millions of Epstein pages are still sitting in a vault. Sue the vault.