Tuesday, November 3, 2026

1. The FBI’s Own Chicago Chief Just Sued the FBI

Douglas DePodesta ran the FBI’s Chicago field office from 2024 until July. He’d been with the Bureau since 2002.

On Monday he sued Kash Patel, Todd Blanche and U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros in federal court, per The Guardian on November 2.

His complaint says Boutros pushed “politically motivated prosecutions” of anti-ICE protesters during Operation Midway Blitz.

It says Boutros emailed him demanding FBI investigations into people “with political views or affiliations in opposition to the Trump administration.”

The case in question was the Broadview Six. A grand jury first rejected the charges. A judge later found prosecutorial misconduct in the grand jury. The case was dismissed.

Then, the suit says, Boutros blamed DePodesta. And his sister-in-law, a defense lawyer for one of the defendants.

DePodesta resigned in July. He says he was forced out, per CBS Chicago on November 2. He’s suing for defamation and First and Fifth Amendment violations.

These are allegations in a complaint. DOJ, the FBI and Boutros did not respond to The Guardian.

The Rabbit’s take: For years we were told the FBI’s problem was rogue agents. Now the agent is the one with the receipts. A grand jury said no. A judge said misconduct. And the man who said no to the affidavit is the one who lost his job.

Hard to call it rogue when, per the complaint, the orders came from the top.