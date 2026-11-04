Wednesday, November 4, 2026

1. Two Words for the Epstein Cover-Up: Lawyer Up

Democrats took the House on election night.

Within hours, Rep. Robert Garcia, in line to chair the House Oversight Committee, had a message for the administration.

“Lawyer up.”

That’s the whole statement. Oversight Democrats posted it on November 3, along with his target list. It includes “the cover-up of the Epstein files.”

That’s their phrase, not a finding. But Garcia has been building the case for weeks.

Last week he accused AG Todd Blanche of aiding a “cover-up of the Epstein investigation,” per HuffPost on November 3.

He also said this: “New reporting has revealed thousands of missing classified documents from the release of the Epstein files, including Epstein’s own financial records.”

And then: “What are these ‘classified’ documents the DOJ is hiding?”

Sound familiar? Yesterday we covered the FBI inventory’s “CDs with classified materials.”

The election-night reaction on the right was about what you’d expect, per Fox News on November 3.

The Rabbit’s take: I don’t care which party holds the gavel. I care whether the files come out.

Republicans promised transparency and handed us redactions. Now Democrats get subpoenas in January.

Let’s see if they use them, or just fundraise off them.