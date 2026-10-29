Thursday, October 29, 2026

1. The Classified Epstein Files That Don’t Exist

For months, the line from Todd Blanche has been simple. Nothing in the Epstein files is being held back for national security.

“There’s not some tranche of super-secret documents about Jeffrey Epstein that we’re withholding,” he said, per CBS News on October 28.

Then CBS read the files DOJ itself released.

On March 25, 2025, the FBI delivered “16 Epstein items” to Blanche’s own office. Item 2 is labeled “Epstein Transparency Project - Classified Material.” Item 6 is “CDs with classified materials (x2).” That’s in the FBI’s own delivery timeline.

Same day, the chief of the FBI’s classification unit sent an email with an attachment titled “Epstein - Classified Document Memo.” It says three documents “remain classified.”

So there is no secret tranche. Just a secret memo about the secret documents.

It gets better. CBS checked the page numbers. In a run of about 4,500 check images from Epstein’s accounts, 66 are missing. Bank records from JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank skip pages. CBS calculates tens of thousands of pages are gone from those sections, with no stated reason.

Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade told CBS, “Financial records were not a permissible category for removal.”

DOJ didn’t answer CBS. Its standing position is that everything the law required has been released.

The Rabbit’s take: Bates numbers are the receipts on the receipts. They exist so nobody can quietly pull a page and hope you don’t count. CBS counted. If nothing was withheld for national security, why does the Deputy AG’s office have CDs labeled classified? And who decided Epstein’s checks were too sensitive for the public that paid for the investigation?