The White Rabbit Report

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Chris Buckley's avatar
Chris Buckley
18h

Did every man and every woman arrive in this realm through the same canal?

This is self evident, yet the masters of confusion insist their authority having arrived by the same canal more vitreous?

Could this purse wearing suit be women?

They want use devided so they and their privileges remain in Supreme Authority, yet disregard the very act of one's own arrival to this realm?

Simple questions with simple answers without going into semantics.

Does a man contain the seed and does a woman contain a fruit bearing garden?

Dissemblers created confusion wherever nature reveals agreement.

Shutdown immediately any fool who's goal is to profit from any other nonsensical abomination of peace, righteousness and good will between men, women, sons and daughters, throughout the whole of the Creator's creation.

This is my opinion.

Take it or ignore it.

With love, honour, respect and without prejudice.

A.R.R:

Chris.

(Christopher John Richard Buckley)

My given, and chosen, name.

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Clyde miller's avatar
Clyde miller
18h

Hmmm sounds eerily familiar to our modern times with child traffickers and organ harvesting……

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