When most Americans hear the name Thomas Jefferson, they think of contradictions.

He wrote that “all men are created equal,” yet owned slaves.

To many people today, that ends the conversation.

Jefferson has increasingly been portrayed as nothing more than a hypocritical slave owner—a symbol of America’s original sin. But history is rarely that simple.

Hidden inside the original draft of the Declaration of Independence is a section that almost no one learns about in school.

Surprise, surprise.

Before Congress edited Jefferson’s words, he included a fierce condemnation of the transatlantic slave trade, blaming King George III for forcing slavery upon the colonies.

Plot Twist: That passage was deleted.

Why?

And what does it reveal about Jefferson’s actual views?

The answers complicate the modern narrative.

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THE MAN HISTORY LOVES TO HATE

Thomas Jefferson deserves criticism where criticism is warranted.

He owned enslaved people.

He benefited financially from a system that denied human freedom.

Those facts are undeniable.

But another fact is equally undeniable:

Jefferson repeatedly attempted to restrict or abolish slavery

throughout his political career.

History often presents only one side of that equation.

Understanding Jefferson requires holding both truths at once rather than simplifying him into either a hero or a villain.

THE ORIGINAL DECLARATION WAS DIFFERENT

Most Americans have never read Jefferson’s original draft.

The final Declaration signed on July 4, 1776 was heavily edited by Congress before publication.

Among the edits was one of the longest deleted passages in the document.

That section accused King George III of perpetuating the slave trade.

Jefferson wrote:

“He has waged cruel war against human nature itself, violating its most sacred rights of life and liberty against a distant people who had never offended him. He captured them, carried them across the ocean into slavery, or condemned them to a miserable death during the voyage. This piratical warfare—a practice so evil it would disgrace even nations Britain considered uncivilized—is the conduct of the Christian King of Great Britain. Determined to keep open a market where men could be bought and sold, he has used his royal authority to block every legislative attempt to prohibit or restrain this hateful trade. And as if these horrors were not enough, he is now inciting those very people to rise up in arms against us, promising them the liberty he first stole from them if they would kill the very people among whom he forced them to live. In doing so, he seeks to repay his crimes against one people by encouraging them to commit crimes against another. In every stage of these oppressions, we have humbly petitioned for redress. Time and again, our requests have been answered only with further injury. A ruler whose character is marked by every act that defines a tyrant is unfit to govern a people determined to be free."

Modern-day Translations

“He has waged cruel war against human nature itself, violating its most sacred rights of life and liberty against a distant people who had never offended him. He captured them and carried them across the ocean into slavery, or condemned them to a miserable death during the voyage. This piratical warfare—a practice so shameful that even nations considered uncivilized would be disgraced by it—is the warfare of the Christian King of Great Britain. Determined to keep open a market where men could be bought and sold, he has used his royal authority to block every attempt to prohibit or restrict this hateful trade. And as if these horrors were not enough, he is now inciting those very people to rise up in arms among us and earn the liberty he first took from them by killing the people upon whom he forced them. In this way, he repays his crimes against one people by urging them to commit crimes against another. In every stage of these oppressions, we have humbly petitioned for redress. Our repeated petitions have been answered only with repeated injury. A ruler whose character is marked by every act that defines a tyrant is unfit to govern a people determined to be free.”

Does this sound like the Jefferson the MSM pushes?

And by the way, Jefferson’s phrase “piratical warfare, the opprobrium of infidel powers” alludes to the infamous Barbary corsairs, Muslim North African privateers/pirates whose slave raids and hostage-taking were already well known in the Atlantic world.

His point was cutting: even the so-called “infidel powers” were disgraced by piracy and slave-taking, yet here was the Christian King of Great Britain presiding over an even greater horror—the transatlantic slave trade.

THE PARAGRAPH THAT ACCUSED THE KING OF SLAVERY

Jefferson’s deleted paragraph was one of the strongest public condemnations of the slave trade written by any leading American founder before independence.

He argued that King George III had:

Encouraged the importation of enslaved Africans

Protected the slave trade despite colonial objections

Violated basic human rights

Forced the institution upon the colonies

Jefferson was not claiming that colonists were innocent participants.

Rather, he argued that the British Crown had consistently vetoed colonial attempts to restrict or eliminate the importation of enslaved people.

Historians generally agree that Virginia had attempted multiple times to restrict the international slave trade, only to have those measures rejected by royal authorities.

WHY THE CLAUSE WAS REMOVED

The anti-slavery passage did not survive congressional debate.

Turns out it wasn’t the only clause changed. You probably recognize the following phrase:

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

But Jefferson’s draft was different:

“We hold these truths to be sacred & undeniable, that all men are created equal & independent, that from that equal creation they derive rights inherent & inalienable, among which are the preservation of life, & liberty, & happiness.”

Jefferson's original language was, in many ways, even more forceful than the version Americans know today. Rather than describing these rights as merely "self-evident," he called them "sacred & undeniable." Instead of simply stating that people are created equal, he wrote that they are "created equal & independent," emphasizing that freedom is not something granted by a king or government but is inherent from the moment of creation. He also wrote that these rights are "inherent & inalienable," underscoring that they exist by nature and cannot legitimately be taken away.

Read alongside his now-deleted condemnation of the slave trade, Jefferson's original draft presents an even stronger philosophical argument against human bondage than the final Declaration that emerged from Congress.

Ironically, the most direct attack on slavery—and some of the strongest language grounding human rights in divine creation—were among the portions edited or removed before the Declaration was adopted.

However, independence required unanimity.

Congress reluctantly deleted the passage and changed many more parts.

Without compromise, the Declaration itself might never have been adopted.

By the way, Jefferson himself said the anti-slavery clause was struck out “in compliance to South Carolina and Georgia.”

Nearly a century later, both states would join the Confederacy, with South Carolina becoming the first state to secede in December 1860.

JEFFERSON’S LONG RECORD AGAINST THE SLAVE TRADE

The deleted paragraph was not an isolated incident.

Throughout his career, Jefferson supported several measures aimed at limiting slavery.

These included:

Jefferson called the international slave trade a “moral depravity” and a violation of natural rights.

This historical record often receives far less attention than the undeniable fact that he personally owned enslaved people.

WHY DIDN’T JEFFERSON FREE ALL OF HIS SLAVES?

This is one of the most difficult—and controversial—questions surrounding Jefferson.

Critics often ask:

If Jefferson opposed slavery, why didn’t he simply free everyone?

The answer is complicated.

By the end of his life, Jefferson was drowning in debt.

He inherited enormous financial obligations from both his father-in-law and his own agricultural operations.

His plantation generated declining income while expenses continued to rise.

Under Virginia law, enslaved people were legally classified as property.

Like land, livestock, or other assets, they could be seized by creditors to satisfy outstanding debts.

Jefferson could not simply give away assets that creditors had legal claims against.

Doing so could constitute fraud against those creditors.

THE DEBT TRAP OF VIRGINIA PLANTERS

Jefferson died owing the equivalent of millions of dollars in today’s purchasing power.

His estate was insolvent.

To satisfy creditors:

Monticello property was sold.

Furniture was auctioned.

Personal possessions were liquidated.

Many enslaved people were sold after his death to pay outstanding debts.

Jefferson did free several members of the Hemings family through his will where legally possible.

But the overwhelming majority remained part of the estate because creditors had priority over inherited assets.

This distinction is frequently overlooked when modern discussions reduce the issue to, “He could have just freed them.”

WHAT HAPPENED AFTER HIS DEATH?

Jefferson died in 1826.

His estate was effectively bankrupt.

Within months, creditors forced large auctions.

Many enslaved families were separated during those sales—a tragic outcome that Jefferson himself had hoped to avoid.

His financial collapse illustrates one of the uncomfortable realities of slavery:

Human beings had been transformed into financial assets under American law.

That legal framework trapped not only the enslaved but also deeply indebted estate owners whose creditors possessed enforceable property claims.

Recognizing this legal reality does not excuse slavery.

It helps explain why emancipation was often more legally complicated than modern audiences imagine.

HOW MODERN HISTORY OFTEN LEAVES OUT THE FULL STORY

Modern discussions frequently emphasize Jefferson’s slave ownership while giving comparatively little attention to:

His original anti-slavery language in the Declaration

Congress’s decision to remove it

His repeated criticism of the slave trade

The legal restrictions imposed by Virginia property law

His overwhelming debt burden

None of these facts erase the moral tragedy of slavery.

But they do provide context.

Understanding history requires examining the entire record.

Even when it complicates the narratives you’ve been taught.

Jefferson’s deleted paragraph reminds us that the founding generation was already deeply divided over slavery decades before the Civil War.

The conflict did not suddenly emerge in the nineteenth century.

It existed from the very birth of the nation.

WHY THIS MATTERS TODAY

History is never just about the past.

It is about the stories we choose to tell in the present.

Thomas Jefferson’s life presents genuine moral contradictions. He owned enslaved people while writing some of history’s most enduring words about liberty. At the same time, his original draft of the Declaration of Independence included a forceful condemnation of the transatlantic slave trade—language that Congress ultimately removed to preserve political unity. Both facts are true. Ignoring either one leaves us with an incomplete picture.

That matters because historical narratives have power. The way we remember the past influences how we view one another today.

Race remains one of the most emotionally charged issues in America.

A building burned in Minneapolis during protests against the death of George Floyd by the police in May 2021.

Discussions about the Founding Fathers, slavery, and the nation’s origins often generate more heat than light. Rather than encouraging people to wrestle with complexity, public discourse frequently rewards simple labels:

Hero or villain

Patriot or racist

Oppressed or oppressor

History is rarely that tidy.

Throughout the twentieth century, governments and intelligence agencies demonstrated that public opinion could be shaped through propaganda, psychological operations, and carefully managed narratives.

The CIA-backed 1953 Iranian coup d’état helped overthrow Iran’s elected Prime Minister, illustrating how covert operations could alter the course of a nation.

The proposed Operation Northwoods contemplated staging or fabricating attacks to build public support for military action against Cuba. Although it was never approved or carried out, its existence shows that such ideas were seriously considered at high levels of government.

The CIA’s Operation Timber Sycamore demonstrated how covert action could shape conflicts abroad through funding and arming proxy forces.

And in Italy, the so-called “strategy of tension” is associated with periods of political violence in which extremist attacks were exploited (and organized by intelligence networks) to influence public opinion. This was Operation Gladio.

And don’t get me started on 9/11.

This is why Jefferson’s story is necessary.

If a figure as extensively studied as Thomas Jefferson can be reduced in popular culture to a single talking point while significant historical context is omitted, it should remind us to examine the evidence for ourselves.

Ask what primary sources say.

Read original documents.

Consider what may have been left out.

And the MSM.

Consensus alone does not establish truth, nor does disagreement automatically reveal it. The best safeguard against manipulation—whether by governments, media organizations, political movements, or influential private interests—is a citizenry willing to verify claims, compare sources, and think critically.

Jefferson’s original draft of the Declaration of Independence is a reminder that history and current narratives are often more complicated than the version found in headlines or social media posts.

Before accepting any narrative, it is worth asking a simple question:

What do the facts actually say?

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FAQs

Did Thomas Jefferson really include an anti-slavery passage in the Declaration of Independence?

Yes. Jefferson’s original draft included a lengthy condemnation of the transatlantic slave trade, but the Continental Congress removed it before adopting the final version.

Why did Congress remove the anti-slavery section?

Many historians conclude that delegates from South Carolina and Georgia, along with some Northern delegates whose economies were connected to the slave trade, objected to the language. Removing it helped preserve colonial unity during the push for independence.

Did Jefferson ever free any enslaved people?

Yes. Jefferson freed a small number of enslaved individuals, primarily members of the Hemings family, during his lifetime and through his will. The vast majority remained part of his estate because it was heavily indebted and subject to creditors’ claims.

Could Jefferson have legally freed all of his slaves?

Jefferson’s severe financial insolvency significantly limited his options. Under Virginia law, enslaved people were treated as property that could be claimed by creditors. While he had some legal ability to emancipate individuals under certain conditions, doing so broadly would have conflicted with the rights of creditors over an insolvent estate. Historians continue to debate how much room for action he realistically had.