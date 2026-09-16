Buried on page two of NSAM 177 is the sentence that sent me down this entire rabbit hole.

The document gives AID—the civilian agency associated with development projects (and precursor of USAID), technical assistance and economic growth—“operating and funding responsibility” for American foreign police programs.

Then the memo adds five words that change the whole thing:

“except for their covert aspects.”

That language appears in National Security Action Memorandum 177, signed under President John F. Kennedy.

Before we get to the covert side, there’s a pretty basic problem:

Why was AID running foreign police programs at all?

The trail doesn’t start with a spy. It starts with Kennedy trying to solve a bureaucratic problem.

It began with a policy problem inside the Kennedy White House—and a decision that foreign police forces had become too important to American Cold War strategy to remain a scattered collection of aid projects.

So start one step earlier: why were the police programs there?

THE PROGRAM THAT DID NOT FIT DEVELOPMENT

By early 1962, American agencies were already helping foreign police forces. The problem was that those programs sat awkwardly inside a new aid system increasingly expected to show measurable economic-development results.

President John F. Kennedy addressed that tension directly in NSAM 132, signed February 19, 1962. His memorandum went to Fowler Hamilton, the administrator of AID. Kennedy said police assistance was a crucial element of the response to Communist “indirect aggression,” even though it could look marginal under criteria focused on sustained economic growth.

Kennedy therefore gave police aid a separate justification: internal security and resistance to Communist-supported insurgency.

He also identified a bureaucratic problem. Police programs were a relatively small part of the aid agency and could be neglected. He asked Hamilton to consider giving them greater autonomy and ordered AID to recommend new emphases through the Special Group (Counter-Insurgency).

The logic was straightforward enough. Economic programs cannot thrive where a government cannot maintain order, and a professional civilian police force can be preferable to soldiers patrolling streets or responding to every political disturbance.

Kennedy wasn’t talking only about crime.

The question was not merely whether police could investigate crimes or protect development projects.

It was whether they could help friendly governments resist insurgency.

At that point, this was no longer just an aid question. It was counterinsurgency.

HOW THE SYSTEM WAS BUILT

Four months later, NSAM 162 widened the frame.

Its subject was the development of American and indigenous police, paramilitary and military resources. Police capacity was now being discussed as one component of a larger overseas internal-defense system.

Then, on July 20, 1962, an interagency committee delivered its recommendations to Kennedy. The published Foreign Relations memorandum is brief, but it lays out the essential division of labor.

The committee did not recommend putting everything under one roof. It proposed a division of labor:

The Secretary of State would provide general policy guidance on internal-defense matters.

AID’s administrator would provide vigorous leadership across police-assistance programs.

The Defense Department would retain programs selected for military handling.

An interagency police group would coordinate the system.

AID would also build professional capacity that the scattered programs lacked:

Better recruitment and training of American police advisers

Systematic evaluations

Faster delivery of equipment

A government-managed international police academy.

By July, Washington had decided who would run what. AID would be the overt coordinator because it already had overseas missions, aid budgets and relationships with host governments.

AID would handle the overt program. But the purpose was being set by the national-security crowd.

In other words: What’s good for Washington?

NSAM 177: THE ORDER THAT MADE IT OFFICIAL

Kennedy approved the committee’s recommendations in August through NSAM 177.

The first paragraph called for “substantially greater emphasis” on police programs in less-developed countries facing an actual or potential threat of internal subversion or insurgency.

Potential threat.

That is a much wider standard than responding to a rebellion already underway. It made foreign police assistance a preventive instrument as well as a reactive one.

The memorandum then assigned AID operating and funding responsibility for the police programs, apart from those assigned to Defense—and apart from their “covert aspects.”

We can say two things for certain. Washington knew there were covert pieces, and AID was designed to look the other way.

It establishes that the administration understood the foreign police system to contain covert dimensions. It also places those dimensions outside the overt operating-and-funding responsibility assigned to AID in that sentence.

This does not mean that “USAID was the CIA” or “USAID was a CIA Front.” I’ve seen that before and, frankly, it’s clickbait.

A better phrasing: USAID was a CIA backdoor.

The White House split the work. AID ran the visible police program. The covert side sat “elsewhere.”

*cough cough* CIA.

If there was any doubt, just look at the signers of the Report of the Committee on Police Assistance Programs:

The same order told AID to establish a specialized police office. Among its duties: planning, professional supervision, standards for police technicians, surveys, evaluations, recruitment and coordination with other agencies.

Then you get to one duty that doesn’t sound much like development work.

The office was supposed to become a repository for research into the latest techniques for controlling “subversion and mass violence.”

It also ordered AID to study creation of an International Police Academy under U.S. government management, tightening American control over foreign police training and connecting it to U.S. internal-defense objectives.

But…what the hell are internal-defense objectives?

Well, I did some digging.

WHAT “INTERNAL DEFENSE” ACTUALLY MEANT

A September 1962 State Department policy paper defined U.S. Overseas Internal Defense Policy as a government-wide effort involving the State Department, Defense Department, AID, USIA and CIA to prevent or defeat internal subversion and insurgency abroad.

“Internal defense” did not mean routine policing.

The strategy combined political, economic, social, psychological, intelligence, police and military measures. This was not a police program in the narrow sense. It was part of a full-spectrum counterinsurgency policy.

Its goal was to build indigenous institutions capable of identifying, containing and defeating movements Washington believed could threaten an existing government or (perhaps more importantly) U.S. interests.

The paper was pretty candid about what mattered.

It identified the following as “critical sectors”:

Rural populations

Labor organizations

Students and youth

Universities and intellectuals

Schools

Communications and media

Religious organizations

Ethnic minorities

Political parties

The military and the police

And then comes this line:

“The ultimate and decisive target is the people.”

Police occupied a special position in that system.

The policy described them as the “first line of defense against subversion and insurgency” before a crisis escalated into open warfare. The United States would therefore provide equipment, training and technical assistance—normally through AID, but where appropriate…

Through the Department of Defense or the CIA.

Once you read that definition, the police academy looks different.

It was being designed inside a broader counterinsurgency architecture.

The budget tells the same story. NSAM 177 warned that police assistance, with its “primarily internal defense rationale,” could lose money if forced to compete with ordinary development programs. Kennedy ordered AID and the Bureau of the Budget to find a separate funding mechanism.

Two possibilities were proposed:

create an AID budget line literally called “internal defense” for fiscal year 1964; or

fund the police programs through the Military Assistance Program (MAP) while leaving them administratively inside AID.

Whether Congress ultimately enacted that exact FY1964 line item is a separate question. What matters is that the White House was even considering it.

The White House considered police assistance important enough to protect from ordinary development budgeting by either giving internal defense its own category or tying the money directly to military assistance.

By this point, aid, police training and counterinsurgency were being funded and planned together.

And then there is the man Kennedy put in charge of AID.

THE MAN KENNEDY ALMOST SENT TO THE CIA

Fowler Hamilton at the WH Ceremony as he takes the oath as head of the new Agency for International Development (AID). Kennedy is in attendance, along with Hamilton’s wife. Oath is administered by SC Justice Charles E. Whittaker. (Oct 3, 1961)

Fowler Hamilton is where this gets stranger.

Only months before Kennedy sent him NSAM 132, Hamilton had been seriously considered to replace Allen Dulles as Director of Central Intelligence. A July 31, 1961 report preserved in CIA files even announced that “Fowler Hamilton Is Reported Chosen to Be New CIA Chief”.

Hamilton later clarified that Kennedy had never formally offered him the position.

But in a 1964 oral-history interview with the John F. Kennedy Library, he confirmed how serious the process had been. Senator Stuart Symington approached him about succeeding Dulles.

Hamilton agreed that he would accept if Kennedy offered the job.

Robert Kennedy and Maxwell Taylor questioned him about intelligence, Kennedy interviewed him personally, and the president sent him to speak with Dulles.

Hamilton remembered having “quite a long talk” with Allen Dulles about the CIA organization.

Then Kennedy went another direction.

Robert Kennedy told Hamilton the president wanted someone with more immediate intelligence experience at CIA—and asked Hamilton instead to become the first administrator of the newly organized Agency for International Development.

Now Hamilton had experience with institutional reorganization. He had served in the Justice Department, worked in wartime economic intelligence and later joined Symington’s Committee on the Defense Establishment. The Defense Department’s own history identifies Hamilton as one of six civilians on that committee, which proposed major changes to the military establishment.

At the same time, Kennedy was already fighting over where covert power should live.

He directed Arthur Schlesinger Jr. to examine CIA reorganization, and Schlesinger proposed reducing the Agency’s autonomy and placing clandestine activity under tighter political control.

NSAM 57 likewise contemplated moving sufficiently large paramilitary operations toward Defense while leaving genuinely covert, deniable activity available to CIA.

So Kennedy (from what I can see) didn’t want covert action gone. He wanted it broken up and controlled.

Then Hamilton gives us a real-world example.

Hamilton acknowledged that one purpose of an AID study-group operation was to get CIA personnel into the country. He said he contacted the Agency and explained that a member of the technical-assistance effort came from CIA. When members of Congress challenged the activity, Hamilton recalled explaining the security purpose: to “put some CIA people down there.”

So here we have it in Hamilton’s own words: an AID mission was used to get CIA personnel into a country.

A CIA BACKDOOR.

There is an obvious darker rabbit hole here. (see what I did there?)

Hamilton had that long private briefing with Dulles shortly before taking over AID. Given Dulles’s later place in the Kennedy assassination (allegedly), it is fair to ask what passed between them. But we don’t need Dulles to make the point. The record is already weird enough.

What I think may have been happening is this:

The problem wasn’t covert capabilities themselves; the problem was allowing one semi-autonomous institution to monopolize them.

I call it the Gondor problem.

“The Ring” (in LOTR) is dangerous. The enemy has used it terribly. But instead of destroying it, the temptation is to believe that the right people can wield it correctly.

Applied to Washington, that would mean breaking CIA’s institutional monopoly without abandoning intelligence operations, political action, paramilitary capability or clandestine access.

Keep the spy stuff.

Just have other people control it.

Those functions could be distributed across Defense, State, AID, the White House and interagency groups, with CIA operating as one instrument inside the system rather than as the system itself.

Hamilton later using AID to place CIA personnel abroad looks a lot like that in practice.

And it makes the wording of NSAM 177—overt police machinery inside AID, “covert aspects” outside that responsibility—considerably harder to treat as an incidental bureaucratic phrase.

FROM PAPER TO OFFICE IN TWELVE WEEKS

Washington did not waste much time.

AID formally established the Office of Public Safety on November 1, 1962. Its first director, Byron Engle, also chaired the interagency police group created under NSAM 177 and became the central figure connecting AID’s foreign police programs to the larger national-security apparatus.

Engle’s resume makes the choice even more interesting.

Nigerian Police College in Jos, Nigeria. Byron Engle is seen talking with Malam Ibrahim Nock, the North Central State Commissioner for Internal Affairs.

By 1962, Engle had already spent years moving through policing, occupation government and intelligence work.

According to Stuart Schrader’s research for Badges Without Borders, Engle began with the Kansas City Police Department during a period when the department was being transformed from a patronage-heavy local force into what contemporaries called the “little FBI.”

The reforms were led by Lear B. Reed, a protégé of J. Edgar Hoover who would later work for the CIA. Under Reed, Kansas City reorganized hiring, training, promotions, records, communications and departmental structure along the increasingly centralized, intelligence-oriented model associated with the FBI.

Engle rose quickly inside that environment.

He became a lieutenant, directed the Kansas City Police Academy, and was promoted to captain in 1943. By the end of World War II, he had developed a reputation in police training, marksmanship and riot control.

After 1946, he stopped being a Kansas City cop and became an international security guy.

In 1946, General Douglas MacArthur selected Engle as one of six American administrators sent to help rebuild Japan’s police forces during the U.S. occupation. Engle never returned to Kansas City. Instead, he entered a career of international police work that took him to Turkey as chief adviser to a U.S. Police Advisory Group, back to Japan to work with the Army provost marshal, and eventually to Washington, D.C.

There Engle worked at CIA headquarters before moving into the foreign-aid bureaucracy and, ultimately, the Office of Public Safety.

So this was a guy who came up inside the intelligence machine.

So when AID created OPS, who did they put in charge? Engle.

It selected a man whose professional life had already moved through FBI-style police professionalization, military occupation, foreign police reconstruction, Army security work and CIA headquarters.

After that, the program grew fast.

A progress report dated December 1, 1962 recorded that American missions overseas had been ordered to reassess local police requirements under the new counterinsurgency criteria. Through an internal budget review, AID had already virtually doubled the funds reserved for police-assistance programs.

A later counterinsurgency progress report shows how quickly that expansion became global. Worldwide police-assistance spending rose from roughly $14 million in FY1962 to about $30 million in FY1963, while American police advisers were operating in roughly thirty countries.

OPS also gave Washington one place to run the program from.

Embassies and country teams were expected to assess foreign police forces not simply against ordinary crime problems, but against the threat of Communist subversion and insurgency.

And who is a communist?

Anyone you need to be a communist.

OPS headquarters protected funding, recruited specialists, advised regional bureaus and connected foreign police programs to the interagency national-security system Engle himself chaired.

Then came the equipment.

By August 1963, AID reported that the Defense Department had established a stockpile of riot-control equipment in the Panama Canal Zone for AID, allowing Washington to move matériel quickly when friendly governments faced internal unrest. Equipment had already been airlifted to Pakistan, Peru, Bolivia and Ecuador.

AID and the Defense Department were even jointly producing a training film called First Line of Defense, explaining the complementary roles of civilian police and military forces in counterinsurgency.

In less than a year, Washington went from debating the problem to funding and staffing a global police program.

Then came the money, advisers, equipment and global expansion.

By then, aid, police training, intelligence and counterinsurgency were operating in the same orbit.

And the lines between them were getting harder to see.

WHY PUT POLICE INSIDE AID?

But why put police in AID at all?

There was a pretty practical reason for doing it.

Cold War policymakers believed internal stability and economic development were inseparable. AID already had overseas missions, budgets, program officers and relationships with host governments. It could administer police assistance as a civilian program while State set policy and Defense handled selected military work.

There was also a genuine reform argument. Central standards, professional advisers and evaluation could make scattered police assistance more competent. A civilian police force could be preferable to an army responding to ordinary crime or political unrest.

Okay, it’s a reasonable explanation.

It’s just incomplete.

The administration protected police programs from being judged solely as development projects. It routed them through the counterinsurgency apparatus.

It linked the academy to internal defense .

It defined police as a first line of defense against subversion and insurgency .

It created a central office tasked with studying “subversion and mass violence.”

And it explicitly acknowledged “covert aspects.”

The documents make one thing hard to deny: OPS was definitely not an ordinary development office.

It was the overt administrative center of a deliberately interagency internal-security project.

THE FILE BEHIND THE NEXT DOOR

By this point, ‘bureaucratic overlap’ feels too weak.

Put the pieces together:

The internal-defense doctrine

Hamilton’s own admission that an AID mission was used to “put some CIA people down there.”

The machinery being built around foreign police assistance.

The CIA used AID as a backdoor.

An AID mission could get people into ministries, police departments and technical-assistance programs under a civilian label.

And the deeper we go into the records, the harder it becomes to argue that this access was incidental.

They were up to no good.

Excerpt from CIA Memo . Byron was not just someone who used to work for the CIA. He never stopped working for them.

Part 2 is where we open the next door.

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FAQ

What was the Office of Public Safety?

The Office of Public Safety (OPS) was the centralized AID office established on November 1, 1962, to guide and support American foreign police-assistance programs.

Did NSAM 177 make AID part of the CIA?

No. It assigned AID leadership and overt operating/funding duties while excluding “covert aspects.” That documents an interagency boundary and overlap, not institutional identity. Other records are needed to determine how CIA used that architecture in practice.

What did “internal defense” mean?

In the Kennedy-era policy documents, internal defense meant a coordinated effort to prevent or defeat internal subversion and insurgency using political, economic, psychological, intelligence, police, paramilitary and military tools. It was much broader than ordinary law enforcement.

Why was police assistance placed in a development agency?

AID already coordinated foreign-assistance programs and maintained overseas missions. The administration argued that internal security was necessary for development, while simultaneously treating foreign police as a counterinsurgency resource.

What did “covert aspects” mean?

NSAM 177 recognizes a covert category but does not define every activity or assign each one. Later CIA, AID and congressional records are necessary to establish the operational meaning. That is where the next article goes.