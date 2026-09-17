Part 1 had five words in a presidential order that we focused on:

“except for their covert aspects.”

That phrase appears in National Security Action Memorandum 177, the order that gave the Agency for International Development (AID) operating and funding responsibility for foreign-police programs.

Kennedy drew a boundary. He did not tell us who was responsible for the “covert aspects”.

So what happened at the handoff?

What I found was not a theory about agencies vaguely “working together.”

It was a four-week school foreign officers did not know belonged to CIA. It was instructors recording which students looked pro-American. It was names and biographies moving from an AID program to CIA components for “operational use.”

And it was the CIA Police Group saying, in its own memorandum, that liaison with AID’s police program happened every day.

This is what was sitting behind those five words.

And it only gets worse.