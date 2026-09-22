GET CAUGHT UP:

In 1972, a CIA inspector-general inquiry investigated reports that Air America was carrying opium out of Laos. It rejected the idea of a corporate trafficking policy or an order from senior management.

AKA: Drug running? Not the CIA.

But the same inquiry also found that opium could—and did—get aboard, that local passengers loaded cargo beyond the airline’s full control, and that the CIA knew allied figures and territory were entangled with narcotics.

Suppressing that trade ranked below the war.

But here’s the rub: What if “the war” and the drug trade weren’t really separate systems? What if the aircraft, roads, military alliances, police networks and covert relationships built to fight the war also created the infrastructure through which the drug trade could move?

There is a much bigger question buried inside that one—how deeply the Southeast Asian heroin economy became intertwined with the Vietnam War itself. That’s an investigation of its own.

Because once I started following the CIA’s connections to the drug trade, the trail didn’t stop in Vietnam.

It led to Laos. To Long Tieng. To Washington police classrooms. To Air America veterans flying for the Contras. To cocaine traffickers inside covert supply networks. To Justice Department reporting rules that treated CIA assets differently from CIA employees.

And one institution kept appearing in the middle of those connections.

USAID.

This article follows the money and the documents from mountain villages in Laos to police classrooms in Washington, from a disputed C-123 to the Contra supply network—and ultimately to the overt aid and police machinery that gave covert operations something extraordinarily valuable: logistics, access, institutional cover, and a pipeline to foreign personnel.

THE DENIAL THAT OPENED THE DOOR

The CIA inquiry found no evidence that Air America adopted a trafficking policy, that senior officers ordered narcotics carriage, or that American pilots knowingly participated. It also described incomplete controls over locally loaded cargo and acknowledged occasional carriage. CIA officers were working with commanders and through territory already implicated in the opium economy.

TRANSLATION: Yeah, some drugs got through on our CIA planes, but that wasn’t us. I mean humans are as humans do - these were just opportunistic pilots and locals trying to make a buck. Besides, we were too busy with the war to really crack down on it - limited resources and all.

But, as it turns out, having an agency investigate itself for criminal activity is not exactly what you’d call “best practices.”

And when you start looking at the firsthand testimony and accounts, examining national archive records, and sifting through 16,000+ pages over 121 documents, you start to see that there’s more to the story than meets the eye.

So let's follow the pipeline.