On May 25, 1973, CIA Director of Security Howard J. Osborn sent a short memo upstairs about a project called TWO-FOLD.

The memo described two operations running under the same roof. One placed secretly recruited personnel inside the Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs (BNDD) to investigate corruption. The other used deeply covered personnel against major international narcotics traffickers overseas.

Then came the instruction (or really a “recommendation”) from the top:

Terminate the domestic side. Keep the foreign narcotics side going.

That is where I want to start.

Because if TWO-FOLD was simply an embarrassing CIA experiment inside a federal law-enforcement agency, the obvious solution was to kill it. Instead, the CIA chose which part it still wanted.

And once I started following that decision backward and forward, TWO-FOLD stopped looking like an isolated project.

It started looking like a continuation.

A continuation of a partnership (or collusion) between USAID’s Office of Public Safety, the CIA, the old Federal Bureau of Narcotics, BNDD, and the brand-new Drug Enforcement Administration.

And the deeper I went, the same people kept showing up.