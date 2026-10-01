“When it’s too dirty for the CIA, you give it to USAID.”

— Mike Benz

Mike Benz has spent years digging into the machinery around USAID, and he used that line during a long-form interview with Tucker Carlson.

It’s a great soundbite.

But after five articles on this subject, I’m less interested in the soundbite than I am in the machinery underneath it.

Because we already know some uncomfortable things.

We already found Byron Engle , who retained CIA status while running USAID’s Office of Public Safety .

We found International Police Services , a CIA proprietary that trained foreign police outside the overt USAID system.

We found CIA Police Group liaison with the International Police Academy, foreign trainees being assessed and routed through intelligence channels, and Project TWO-FOLD, which quietly recruited through the Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs.

You can catch up on those articles here, by the way:

So the question is no longer whether USAID and intelligence ever occupied the same system.

They did.

The real question is what happened after Congress finally blew up the most visible version of that system.

And where that question leads is NUTS.

CONGRESS ACTUALLY KILLED THE OFFICE

Let’s get one thing out of the way first: Congress really did kill OPS.

Section 660 of the Foreign Assistance Act cut off Foreign Assistance Act money for training or supporting foreign police, prisons, internal intelligence and surveillance.

The International Police Academy shut down.

The giant USAID police apparatus that had put American advisers next to foreign security services from Latin America to Southeast Asia lost its legal home.

The office was gone.

But here’s the catch.

Section 660 told AID what it could no longer fund.

It did not erase the Justice Department.

It did not erase State.

It did not erase Defense.

It did not erase the FBI or DEA.

And the law itself left important doors open for narcotics work and certain federal law-enforcement activity.

Then Congress started adding more exceptions.

Maritime enforcement

Antiterrorism

Judicially controlled investigations

Specific countries (that’s weird)

Post-conflict police rebuilding (ah. the police are back)

In other words, Washington didn’t bring OPS back. It started splitting up the old bundle into other departments.

And that is where this story gets interesting.

FOLLOW THE MONEY, NOT THE LETTERHEAD

Timeline showing Regime Change in South America. As you can see, it was pretty much the whole continent.

By 1983, Congress had authorized an administration-of-justice program for Latin America. Two years later, it widened the exception so the United States could help foreign governments build criminal-investigative capabilities under judicial or prosecutorial control.

Basically, the CIA had just regime-changed almost all of South America. Then those areas (surprise, surprise) were pretty unstable. So, being good patriots, the US decided that what these countries needed was some good ol’ reform, particularly in the areas of justice and police work. After all, if we didn’t do that, then that nasty communism would sneak right back in. And nobody wanted that.

Then, in 1986, something very revealing happened.

According to a 1992 GAO review of U.S. foreign-police assistance, AID transferred money to the Justice Department so Justice could design and run law-enforcement projects in Latin America and the Caribbean.

I’m sorry, what?

That program became ICITAP (pronounced Iss-i-TAP)—the International Criminal Investigative Training Assistance Program.

And look at how it was built:

AID funded.

State guided policy.

Justice operated.

FBI supplied expertise.

Contractors later supplied scale.

Host governments received.

That is the administrative structure.

And to me it feels a lot like three-card monte.

“ICITAP has been something of an orphaned child of the U.S. bureaucracy. Partly because of the negative image of its old OPS program, AID remained deeply reluctant throughout the 1980s to be affiliated with police assistance programs, even in the face of the Reagan White House’s repeated attempts to expand police aid. Thus in contrast to OPS, ICITAP was not housed within AID.

Yet this situation created a dilemma. The Pentagon was prohibited from engaging in foreign law-enforcement training, and the State Department had limited operational capabilities to deliver foreign aid, AID’s purpose. Furthermore, the FBI declined when asked to oversee the new police component of the administration of justice program, reportedly because its officials feared association with another OPS experience. Consequently an unusual arrangement was adopted whereby a small program, ICITAP, would report directly to the Deputy Attorney General. In an arrangement which continues to date, ICITAP was placed under the administrative and operational authority of the Justice Department, receives its funding from AID channeled through the State Department, and receives policy guidance from the State Department.” — “Policing the New World Disorder”

“It's not as if ICITAP has its own agenda.

It's always being driven by everyone else's agenda, pulled and pushed by various political factions usually on a very short-term basis.”

— Marian Chambers, House International Relations Committee

THEN A NAME STARTS SHOWING UP

David J. Kriskovich is where the org chart starts becoming a real story. By all accounts, he was the founder of SWAT Teams.

Yes. As in, there were no formalized SWAT teams before him.

He was also a Green Beret during Vietnam.

Prior to ICITAP, Kriskovich was an FBI inspector. In 1981, he developed a four-week criminal-investigations course called the “Caribbean Police School.” This course was done at U.S. Army Camp Santiago in Puerto Rico and it was one of those “exceptions” that got around the Section 660 restrictions.

In 1985, he trained El Salvador’s Special Investigative Unit. Interestingly, the Defense Department supported the unit’s training in El Salvador while AID paid for Kriskovich’s participation. And this was prior to ICITAP coming around the following year in 1986…

Well, come January 6, 1986, Kriskovich became ICITAP’s founding director.

The Justice Department’s official ICITAP history puts the program’s birth right in the middle of this legal and bureaucratic reshuffling.

So one man’s career now connects:

Vietnam Green Berets → FBI → AID funding → DOD support → a Salvadoran police unit → DOJ/ICITAP → later Bosnia?

Interesting.

And when I dug more into Kriskovich, I found a whole web of information.

And yes. The CIA shows up.