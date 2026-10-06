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They shut down the Office of Public Safety. What happened to the people, money, contractors—and capabilities—that came after?

“Penetrating Chavez’ Political Base.” “Dividing Chavismo.” “Protecting Vital US business.” “Isolating Chavez internationally.”

Those aren’t accusations from a Venezuelan propaganda broadcast. They are four objectives identified in a SECRET U.S. Embassy cable, dated November 9, 2006, describing how the United States was pursuing its political interests in Venezuela.

The document (06CARACAS3356 - a Wikileaks document) was issued during the ambassadorship of William R. Brownfield.

William R. Brownfield

Its subject was USAID/OTI Programmatic Support for Country Team 5 Point Strategy. The embassy was explaining how the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), through its Office of Transition Initiatives (OTI), supported a coordinated political strategy toward President Hugo Chávez’s government.

By then, USAID/OTI had supported more than 300 Venezuelan civil-society organizations, supplied upwards of $15 million, and helped establish dozens of advocacy organizations. Its contractors were training activists, building networks, funding watchdogs, and connecting Venezuelan groups to international institutions.

Some of those activities addressed genuine grievances, including abuses by the Chávez government. The same cable, however, makes the American strategic purpose unmistakable.

And there’s something peculiar about the man whose name appears at the bottom...

Years earlier, Brownfield had served as a political adviser to U.S. Southern Command in Panama during the Noriega crisis. Years later, he would run the State Department bureau responsible for an enormous international portfolio of policing, counternarcotics, and law-enforcement assistance.

Sound familiar? It should.

Because in 1962, President John F. Kennedy authorized a system for influencing foreign internal-security institutions through American foreign assistance. USAID housed the Office of Public Safety (OPS), a program that mixed police professionalization with counterinsurgency and maintained connections to the CIA.

Congress eventually shut it down.

Or, more precisely, Congress shut down its original institutional arrangement.

This is the story of what survived.