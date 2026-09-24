In 1988, AID was paying for food, medicine, clothing and communications equipment for the Nicaraguan Resistance.

Pentagon money paid for aircraft, parachute rigging, cargo flights and trucks.

Two years earlier, the secret Contra supply operation had blown up in spectacular fashion. The CIA had been pushed back. Oliver North’s private network was exposed. Congress had spent years trying to close the loopholes.

And now USAID was back in the same theater.

If you read Part 3, you already know where this is going.

The Government Accountability Office’s 1989 audit says AID’s task force disbursed $17.7 million. About $3.36 million in separate Defense funds covered airlift, Honduran cargo flights, parachutes, rigging and surface delivery.

Excerpt from 1989 audit

Thanks to the GAO records, the secret supply line had been exposed. The Resistance still needed food, communications and aircraft. So the “work” reappeared under various legal appropriations, divided between overt agencies.

But if you think that this was a “new idea” or that Vietnam was basically a sandbox, think again.

The CIA had already been messing with politics in various countries for a while.

BEFORE THERE WAS AID

Long before USAID had field missions, Washington was learning how to act through somebody else’s institutions.

The European stay-behind networks grouped under the name Gladio used compartmented cells, intelligence liaisons, hidden communications and arms caches intended for resistance after a Soviet occupation. Parliamentary investigations confirmed that the networks existed.

Strip away the specifics and the method is plain as day. And it’s one you’ve seen before:

Utilize local people

Keep the structure deniable

Connect it to friendly (aka U.S. interest-aligned) intelligence services

Use it when deniability is essential

Iran in 1953 produced another version.

TPAJAX (or Operation Ajax ) joined covert money, propaganda, local political factions, street mobilization and friendly military officers against Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh.

Mohammad Mossadegh during his trial in Tehran

Of course, this CIA-led coup was not reported as such in the mainstream media.

Just another reminder to be cautious of the headlines you see today.

Then came Guatemala.

The CIA’s Guatemala collection contains more than 5,000 documents. A January 1954 PBSUCCESS plan called for removing the Árbenz government covertly and building a political climate that could sustain its replacement.

Exile forces trained across borders.

A clandestine radio inflated rebel strength.

Psychological warfare and diplomatic pressure did much of the work credited to a small proxy army.

And so again we see the pattern.

AJAX and PBSUCCESS were not “branches” of Gladio. Different countries. Different targets. Different chains of command. But nobody needed these operations to share an org chart for the resemblance to stand out.

And is the similarity a coincidence?

Look at the mechanics:

money moved through local allies ;

propaganda prepared the ground;

friendly military , police and intelligence contacts supplied access;

transport and communications hid the American hand ;

people trained for one operation remained available after it ended.

Then came Cuba.

The Bay of Pigs failed as an invasion.

But the people involved in it did not just disappear.

Most weren’t even fired.

CIA officers, Cuban exiles, pilots and paramilitary specialists moved into new anti-Castro projects. A decade later, men from that world (literally the same operations) surfaced in the Watergate burglary.

The National Archives’ Watergate files name E. Howard Hunt, Bernard Barker, Eugenio Martínez, Frank Sturgis and Virgilio González among the defendants.

I cover this Cuba aspect pretty extensively in this series:

So how did that older covert-action method enter a giant overt institution?

Parts 1 and 2 gave us the paperwork.

NSAM 177 put AID in charge of the overt police-assistance program while reserving its “covert aspects.” A CIA proprietary (the police school) provided concealed follow-on instruction to selected police trainees. CIA officers evaluated candidates, routed names and maintained liaison with the public-safety system.

USAID had everything an operation would want:

Offices

Advisers and locals

Vehicles

Communications

Contractors

Money

Police programs

Daily access to foreign ministries.

The aid mission could build the police capacity for these various countries. So, when the CIA couldn’t get in without making a lot of noise, they could ride the coattails of USAID.

Now the machinery had a backdoor.