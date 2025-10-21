Shadow ReportsGATEKeepers Pt 6 | MALL WORLDExplore the strange, recurring “Mall World” dream — and its eerie overlap with GATE kids, simulation theory, and the architecture of subconscious control.The White Rabbit ReportOct 21, 2025∙ Paid1976ShareCATCH UP ON THE SERIES:GATEkeepers Pt 1: The CIA, GATE, and the Gifted Student PipelineThe White Rabbit Report·March 22, 2025Read full storyGATEKeepers Pt. 2 | The Origins of the GATE ConspiracyThe White Rabbit Report·April 9, 2025Read full storyGATEKeepers Pt 3 | The 60s, 70s, and the CIAThe White Rabbit Report·April 14, 2025Read full storyGATEKeepers Pt 4 | The Profile of a GATE StudentThe White Rabbit Report·May 4, 2025Read full storyGATEKeepers Pt 5 | The GATE CurriculumThe White Rabbit Report·June 30, 2025Read full storyContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of The White Rabbit Report.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNext