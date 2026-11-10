CATCH UP AND READ ARTICLE 1 HERE:

https://thewhiterabbitreport.substack.com/p/project-zr-rifle-cia-assassination-network-part-1

On March 29, 1963, CIA Director John McCone recorded a White House discussion about stopping unauthorized raids against Cuba.

President John F. Kennedy wanted the attacks brought under control.

You can understand why. The Cuban Missile Crisis had brought the United States and Soviet Union frighteningly close to nuclear war just five months earlier. The last thing Kennedy needed was another bunch of armed Cuban exiles launching raids from Florida and dragging Washington into a confrontation with Moscow.

Reasonable enough.

Except there was one rather awkward problem.

The United States had helped create the very forces Kennedy was now trying to restrain.

The CIA had spent years recruiting Cuban exiles, training paramilitary fighters, developing covert-action networks, and working with organized crime figures to eliminate Fidel Castro. Some of those men had risked their lives on the assumption that Washington would help them overthrow the Cuban government.

Now the president was telling them to stop.

And they weren’t particularly happy about it.

On April 12, 1963, CIA officer Desmond FitzGerald submitted an assessment warning that militant exiles might view the new crackdown as appeasement. Some would even regard defying Washington as a point of pride.

The very next day marks the beginning of William King Harvey’s

unexplained Florida expense period.

You remember Harvey.

The CIA officer who managed ZR/RIFLE, the assassination capability we uncovered in Part 1. The man who dealt with Mafia intermediaries, controlled covert expenditures, and wanted the word assassination kept out of official meeting records.

Between April 13 and April 21, Harvey charged hotel rooms, telephone calls, another man’s lodging, and a $75 boat charter in Islamorada to the QJWIN/ZR/RIFLE account.

The surviving records don’t explain the assignment.

But the timing is worth a closer look.

Because later accounts would place some of the same intelligence officers, Cuban exile militants, and criminal intermediaries inside an alleged operation whose intended target wasn’t Fidel Castro.

It was John F. Kennedy.

And seven months later, the president was dead.

In Part 1, we documented how the CIA built its assassination apparatus, from the Congo and QJWIN to William Harvey, ZR/RIFLE, and the Mafia plots against Castro.

Now we’re following what happened to the men who occupied that world after the relationship between Kennedy and the militant anti-Castro movement began to fracture.

We’ll examine the alleged Miami recruitment meeting described by E. Howard Hunt’s son, the personnel network reconstructed by former Cuban intelligence official Fabián Escalante, Antonio Veciana’s account of David Atlee Phillips and Lee Harvey Oswald, and the peculiar records Harvey left behind.

Because the question is no longer whether the CIA possessed the means to organize covert assassinations.

We know it did.

The question is whether some of the men who possessed those skills found a new target when the president became an obstacle.

Plus, you can always cancel down the road.