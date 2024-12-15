The White Rabbit Report

The White Rabbit Report

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Nancy Weaver's avatar
Nancy Weaver
Apr 27, 2025

You don’t mention the 1400 torched vehicles, most of which were blocks away, and eyewitness reports of vehicles spontaneously exploding.

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Red Feather's avatar
Red Feather
Jun 4, 2025

And remember there wasn't any real footage of the supposed plane striking the Pentagon. Where were the surveillance cameras that day?

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