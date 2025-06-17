On June 8, 1967, a U.S. Navy intelligence ship was bombed, torpedoed, and napalmed by Israeli forces in broad daylight.

The official story?

It was a tragic case of mistaken identity.

The Greenville News , Greenville, South Carolina • Fri, Jun 9, 1967

But that story unravels fast.

What if the USS Liberty attack was no accident—but a deliberate false flag designed to start a war with Egypt?

And what if those same tactics—psychological warfare, planted narratives, and blackmail—are being dusted off to justify a future war with Iran?

Let’s follow the trail of blood, cover-ups, and nuclear brinkmanship to uncover a chilling truth:

The USS Liberty incident is not ancient history—it's a modern-day playbook.

What Happened to the USS Liberty?

Damaged USS Liberty on 9 June 1967, one day after attack

June 8, 1967—A Date That Changed Everything

The USS Liberty, a lightly armed U.S. Navy intelligence ship, was off the coast of Egypt during the Six-Day War when Israeli jets suddenly attacked.

The losses were heavy:

34 Americans killed

174 wounded

292 total crew members

That’s more than two-thirds of the ship’s personnel either killed or maimed.

The attack wasn’t a quick mistake. It lasted for over two hours, involved wave after wave of Israeli jets, torpedo boats, and even napalm drops.

A “Friendly Fire” Myth That Fell Apart

Despite overwhelming evidence—including intercepted Israeli communications, survivor testimonies, and strategic inconsistencies—the official U.S. response was silence.

No congressional investigation.

No accountability.

No justice.

Excerpt from CIA response to request by Barry Goldwater, Vice Chairman of the Senate Selecte Committee on Intelligence in regards to the USS Liberty - 1980

Why?

Because exposing the truth would unravel a covert operation so dangerous that even talking about it risked igniting a nuclear war.

A victim of Israel’s attack on the USS Liberty is carried from a helicopter to get treatment. Photo via Bettmann/Getty Images

CIA Document commenting that Israel knew the identity of the USS Liberty hours before the attack.

False Flag 101—And Why It Matters Today

The Blueprint: Operation Northwoods

In 1962, the U.S. Joint Chiefs proposed Operation Northwoods—a false flag operation to justify war with Cuba. The plan included:

Sinking U.S. ships and blaming Cuba

Staging attacks on American soil

Planting fake evidence

Sound familiar?

What happened to the USS Liberty was almost identical—and it wasn’t theoretical.

It was executed under a related plan:

Operation Cyanide

Operation Cyanide: Liberty’s True Mission

The above video is created by TheHistoriographer

The Liberty wasn’t just eavesdropping. It was part of a joint U.S.-Israeli plot to provoke war with Egypt by making it look like Cairo attacked an American ship.

Pre-staged nuclear bombers, submarines, and encrypted communication intercepts were all in place to retaliate—against Egypt.

Had one sailor not managed to send a miracle Mayday call using the ship’s only undamaged antenna, Egypt would’ve been vaporized by U.S. nukes.

Intelligence Games—Crypto AG and SIGINT Espionage

The CIA-German Backdoor to Egyptian Communications

Here’s the kicker: Egypt and Jordan were using encryption machines made by Crypto AG—a company secretly owned by the CIA and German BND.

Headline from The Guardian Article

That means every Egyptian war plan, every embassy report, every private communique—was being read in real time by the U.S. and Israel.

Liberty’s Role as a Floating Spy Base

The USS Liberty was a floating signals intelligence (SIGINT) platform. Think of it as the NSA on water. It was equipped to:

Intercept encrypted communications

Translate Hebrew and Arabic in real time

Detect missile guidance systems

Monitor jamming and radar frequencies

Excerpt from Anthony Pearson’s article in Penthouse Magazine, 1976

Excerpt from 1967 Article , “Sharp CIA and Navy Rift Bared in USS Liberty Probe”

Which is exactly why it had to go.

The Liberty was listening in on Israeli war crimes, including the mass execution of about 1,000 Egyptian POWs in El Arish—a secret Israel could never let out.

“Claims that Israeli troops massacred about 1,000 Egyptian POWs in several incidents in Sinai were first raised in 1995 by Israeli military researcher Aryeh Yitzhaki.”

- 2007 BBC News Article

Jamming, Surveillance, and Silent Coordination

Israeli aircraft jammed U.S. frequencies, a move that requires exact knowledge of classified military channels. That info didn’t just fall from the sky—it was provided by U.S. insiders and coordinated in advance.

This was choreography.

Johnson, Nukes, and a Near-World War

B-52s Armed and Airborne

Between 2:00am and 4:00am Pacific time—before the Liberty was being attacked—B-52 nuclear bombers were scrambled from Beale AFB in California.

They weren’t practicing. They:

Broke nuclear code seals

Loaded tactical nukes

Taxied to the runway and waited for six hours

“[Nanjo] arrived at his plane between 2 am and 4 am, and taxied to the end of the runway, the squadron waited — and waited — with engines running. Nanjo cannot now remember whether they sat there for four hours, six hours or even longer, but it was well into the morning before a coded message came through ordering everyone to stand down.” — Excerpt from Peter Hounam’s book Operation Cyanide

In his memoirs, Clark Clifford—then a presidential adviser and later U.S. Secretary of Defense—recalled being roused at 6 a.m. on June 8 for an urgent White House meeting. This occurred a full two hours before Israel launched what was officially labeled a “surprise” attack.

Excerpt from Clark Clifford’s memoirs

Chronology of Events , from CIA Intelligence Memo, “The Israeli Attack on the USS Liberty”

The goal? Nuke Egypt in response to the "attack" that Israel was faking.

U.S. Fighters En Route to Cairo

U.S. Navy jets loaded with bombs were also launched from the USS America and USS Saratoga.

Only a last-minute confirmation that Israel was behind the attack led to those jets being recalled—just four minutes from their release point.

The Mayday That Saved Egypt—and History

Liberty radioman, Richard Sturman, noticed that the Israelis stopped jamming every time they fired a missile. In that brief pause, he rerouted power to the ship’s only working antenna and got a Mayday out.

That single message saved the crew, saved Cairo, and possibly saved World War III.

At least for a little while.

Why Israel Wanted Liberty Sunk

The El-Arish POW Massacre Cover-Up

The 2022 Melman Report and forensic digs confirm that Israeli forces:

Massacred nearly 1,000 surrendering Egyptian soldiers

Buried them in mass graves using bulldozers

Did this in El-Arish, where the Liberty was offshore and listening

The Liberty had the communications logs and radio chatter. Sinking it would have destroyed the evidence.

Gaining Full Control of Jerusalem

At the time, Jordan controlled half of Jerusalem. Israel wanted it all—and used radio deception, made possible by backdoored Crypto AG equipment, to trick Jordan into attacking.

Jordan took the bait. Israel took the West Bank and Jerusalem.

If you’d like to know more about the backstory of the Israeli-Palestinina conflict (hint: it’s not The Bible), then check out this:

Creating a Pretext for Wider War

The attack on Liberty was meant to frame Egypt, justify a U.S. nuclear strike, and eliminate Nasser—Egypt’s fiercely independent leader who refused to bow to Israel or NATO.

From Nasser to Khamenei—Same Strategy, New Target

Iran is the New Egypt

In 1967, it was Egypt’s Nasser—a pan-Arab nationalist who refused to bow to Israel, NATO, or Western hegemony. Today, it’s Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei filling that role.

Ayatollah Khamenei

Both men:

Opposed Western control over their region

Supported resistance movements (Palestinians then, Hezbollah and Hamas now)

Refused to allow Western military bases in their country

Were viewed as "obstacles" to Israeli expansion and U.S. dominance

Israel and its allies know direct conflict is risky. So instead, they favor covert manipulation and false flags to ignite public support for war.

Sound familiar?

Are False Flags Still in Play?

Just look around:

The pattern is textbook Gladio:

Stage an incident Blame the enemy Control the narrative Unleash chaos Clean up the mess under “spreading democracy”

And the media? They parrot it without question—just like they did with the USS Liberty story for 30 years.

The Blackmail That Rewired U.S.-Israel Relations

Post-Liberty: Billions in Military Aid Begin

Before the USS Liberty incident, U.S. support for Israel was limited.

Afterward?

Israel went from $7 million a year in military aid to billions annually

The U.S. began supplying advanced weapons to Israel

Intelligence sharing between Mossad and the CIA became formalized

Data taken from the Jewish Virtual Library ( Total US Foreign Aid to Israel )

Colonel Towner, in an interview with podcaster Alpha Warrior, poses the logical question:

If Israel helped the U.S. carry out a false flag that nearly started WWIII, and if both sides agreed to cover it up... wouldn't that give Israel enormous leverage over the U.S. government?

It sure did.

The Price of Silence: 1967 to Today

USS Liberty crew: ignored, gagged, forgotten

Israel: empowered, enriched, untouchable

U.S. public: lied to, used, endangered

And we’re still paying the price.

American politicians from both parties bend over backwards to please AIPAC.

And no wonder:

98% of AIPAC PAC-endorsed candidates won their general election races

Back in 2024, legislation was being proposed to defund the U.S. military if we don’t send weapons to Israel.

Yes, really.

Operation Gladio, NATO, and the Deep State Thread

Gladio’s Role in Western False Flag Tactics

Operation Gladio was NATO’s secret army after WWII—initially meant to resist Soviet invasion, but quickly turned to covert manipulation, assassinations, and false flag terrorism. And during the 60s, at the heart of Operation Gladio, was General Lyman Lemnitzer overseeing it all.

“Lemnitzer was among the chief architects of the Strategy of Tension, and brought with him a welath of experience gained from earlier commands in Sotheast Asia…His specialty lay in bizarre voodoo-like schemes of psy-war and false-flag operations.” — Excerpt from Richard Cottrell’s book “Gladio: NATO’s Dagger at the Heart of Europe”

Lyman Lemnitzer

Lyman Lemnitzer , architect of Operation Northwoods, became NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander.

In 1967, he was overseeing operations in both Europe and the Mediterranean —right when the USS Liberty was attacked.

Coincidence? Not a chance.

The Link Between Lemnitzer and Liberty

It’s no accident the same man who once proposed blowing up a U.S. ship to start war with Cuba was overseeing NATO forces when Liberty was nearly sunk.

This wasn’t improvisation. It was execution of a known strategy:

Stage a tragedy

Blame the enemy

Control the narrative

Unleash the military

Today’s Unseen Operators and Media Complicity

And just like in 1967, the most dangerous threats aren’t from enemies abroad—but from traitors within.

Why the USS Liberty Still Matters

Review of the damage after the attack

The USS Liberty was not just a ship. It was a test.

A test of how far a government would go to deceive its people.

A test of whether soldiers’ lives could be sacrificed to achieve geopolitical goals.

A test of whether truth could be buried for 50+ years with zero accountability.

And now, with Iran in the crosshairs, that test is being repeated.

The patterns are identical. The stakes are even higher.

If we don’t learn from the USS Liberty, we will repeat its tragedy—only this time, it could trigger a nuclear conflict with Iran and Russia.

Think for yourself. Share this article. Spread awareness. Share

FAQs About the USS Liberty and False Flag Links to Israel and Iran

1. Was the USS Liberty really attacked by Israel on purpose?

Yes. Survivors, declassified NSA communications, and Israeli pilots confirmed they knew it was a U.S. ship hours before attacking.

2. What does this have to do with Iran today?

Israel may use similar false flag tactics—like blaming Iran for attacks—to provoke U.S. involvement in a war, just as they did with Egypt in 1967.

3. Why would the U.S. government cover it up?

To avoid nuclear escalation, protect its secret Gladio operations, and preserve strategic alliances. In short: mutually assured blackmail.

4. What is Operation Cyanide and how is it linked to Liberty?

Operation Cyanide was the classified program using the USS Liberty as bait to justify war with Egypt. It was the execution of a false flag scenario rooted in Operation Northwoods.

5. Could a similar event happen again?

Yes—and we’re seeing the signs now. Media manipulation, staged events, mysterious drone attacks... The Liberty incident wasn’t the last false flag. It was the template.