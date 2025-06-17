The USS Liberty Cover-Up: Blueprint for War with Iran?
The 1967 attack on USS Liberty wasn't a mistake—it was a false flag. Now, Israel may be reviving that playbook to ignite war with Iran.
On June 8, 1967, a U.S. Navy intelligence ship was bombed, torpedoed, and napalmed by Israeli forces in broad daylight.
The official story?
It was a tragic case of mistaken identity.
But that story unravels fast.
What if the USS Liberty attack was no accident—but a deliberate false flag designed to start a war with Egypt?
And what if those same tactics—psychological warfare, planted narratives, and blackmail—are being dusted off to justify a future war with Iran?
Let’s follow the trail of blood, cover-ups, and nuclear brinkmanship to uncover a chilling truth:
The USS Liberty incident is not ancient history—it's a modern-day playbook.
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What Happened to the USS Liberty?
June 8, 1967—A Date That Changed Everything
The USS Liberty, a lightly armed U.S. Navy intelligence ship, was off the coast of Egypt during the Six-Day War when Israeli jets suddenly attacked.
34 Americans killed
174 wounded
292 total crew members
That’s more than two-thirds of the ship’s personnel either killed or maimed.
The attack wasn’t a quick mistake. It lasted for over two hours, involved wave after wave of Israeli jets, torpedo boats, and even napalm drops.
A “Friendly Fire” Myth That Fell Apart
Despite overwhelming evidence—including intercepted Israeli communications, survivor testimonies, and strategic inconsistencies—the official U.S. response was silence.
No congressional investigation.
No accountability.
No justice.
Why?
Because exposing the truth would unravel a covert operation so dangerous that even talking about it risked igniting a nuclear war.
False Flag 101—And Why It Matters Today
The Blueprint: Operation Northwoods
In 1962, the U.S. Joint Chiefs proposed Operation Northwoods—a false flag operation to justify war with Cuba. The plan included:
Sinking U.S. ships and blaming Cuba
Staging attacks on American soil
Planting fake evidence
Sound familiar?
What happened to the USS Liberty was almost identical—and it wasn’t theoretical.
It was executed under a related plan:
Operation Cyanide
Operation Cyanide: Liberty’s True Mission
The above video is created by TheHistoriographer
The Liberty wasn’t just eavesdropping. It was part of a joint U.S.-Israeli plot to provoke war with Egypt by making it look like Cairo attacked an American ship.
Pre-staged nuclear bombers, submarines, and encrypted communication intercepts were all in place to retaliate—against Egypt.
Had one sailor not managed to send a miracle Mayday call using the ship’s only undamaged antenna, Egypt would’ve been vaporized by U.S. nukes.
Intelligence Games—Crypto AG and SIGINT Espionage
The CIA-German Backdoor to Egyptian Communications
Here’s the kicker: Egypt and Jordan were using encryption machines made by Crypto AG—a company secretly owned by the CIA and German BND.
That means every Egyptian war plan, every embassy report, every private communique—was being read in real time by the U.S. and Israel.
Liberty’s Role as a Floating Spy Base
The USS Liberty was a floating signals intelligence (SIGINT) platform. Think of it as the NSA on water. It was equipped to:
Intercept encrypted communications
Translate Hebrew and Arabic in real time
Detect missile guidance systems
Monitor jamming and radar frequencies
Which is exactly why it had to go.
The Liberty was listening in on Israeli war crimes, including the mass execution of about 1,000 Egyptian POWs in El Arish—a secret Israel could never let out.
“Claims that Israeli troops massacred about 1,000 Egyptian POWs in several incidents in Sinai were first raised in 1995 by Israeli military researcher Aryeh Yitzhaki.”
- 2007 BBC News Article
Jamming, Surveillance, and Silent Coordination
Israeli aircraft jammed U.S. frequencies, a move that requires exact knowledge of classified military channels. That info didn’t just fall from the sky—it was provided by U.S. insiders and coordinated in advance.
This was choreography.
Johnson, Nukes, and a Near-World War
B-52s Armed and Airborne
Between 2:00am and 4:00am Pacific time—before the Liberty was being attacked—B-52 nuclear bombers were scrambled from Beale AFB in California.
They weren’t practicing. They:
Broke nuclear code seals
Loaded tactical nukes
Taxied to the runway and waited for six hours
“[Nanjo] arrived at his plane between 2 am and 4 am, and taxied to the end of the runway, the squadron waited — and waited — with engines running. Nanjo cannot now remember whether they sat there for four hours, six hours or even longer, but it was well into the morning before a coded message came through ordering everyone to stand down.”
— Excerpt from Peter Hounam’s book Operation Cyanide
In his memoirs, Clark Clifford—then a presidential adviser and later U.S. Secretary of Defense—recalled being roused at 6 a.m. on June 8 for an urgent White House meeting. This occurred a full two hours before Israel launched what was officially labeled a “surprise” attack.
The goal? Nuke Egypt in response to the "attack" that Israel was faking.
U.S. Fighters En Route to Cairo
U.S. Navy jets loaded with bombs were also launched from the USS America and USS Saratoga.
Only a last-minute confirmation that Israel was behind the attack led to those jets being recalled—just four minutes from their release point.
The Mayday That Saved Egypt—and History
Liberty radioman, Richard Sturman, noticed that the Israelis stopped jamming every time they fired a missile. In that brief pause, he rerouted power to the ship’s only working antenna and got a Mayday out.
That single message saved the crew, saved Cairo, and possibly saved World War III.
At least for a little while.
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Why Israel Wanted Liberty Sunk
The El-Arish POW Massacre Cover-Up
The 2022 Melman Report and forensic digs confirm that Israeli forces:
Massacred nearly 1,000 surrendering Egyptian soldiers
Buried them in mass graves using bulldozers
Did this in El-Arish, where the Liberty was offshore and listening
The Liberty had the communications logs and radio chatter. Sinking it would have destroyed the evidence.
Gaining Full Control of Jerusalem
At the time, Jordan controlled half of Jerusalem. Israel wanted it all—and used radio deception, made possible by backdoored Crypto AG equipment, to trick Jordan into attacking.
Jordan took the bait. Israel took the West Bank and Jerusalem.
If you’d like to know more about the backstory of the Israeli-Palestinina conflict (hint: it’s not The Bible), then check out this:
Creating a Pretext for Wider War
The attack on Liberty was meant to frame Egypt, justify a U.S. nuclear strike, and eliminate Nasser—Egypt’s fiercely independent leader who refused to bow to Israel or NATO.
From Nasser to Khamenei—Same Strategy, New Target
Iran is the New Egypt
In 1967, it was Egypt’s Nasser—a pan-Arab nationalist who refused to bow to Israel, NATO, or Western hegemony. Today, it’s Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei filling that role.
Both men:
Opposed Western control over their region
Supported resistance movements (Palestinians then, Hezbollah and Hamas now)
Refused to allow Western military bases in their country
Were viewed as "obstacles" to Israeli expansion and U.S. dominance
Israel and its allies know direct conflict is risky. So instead, they favor covert manipulation and false flags to ignite public support for war.
Sound familiar?
Are False Flags Still in Play?
Just look around:
Iranian “attacks” on oil tankers in the Persian Gulf—widely disputed, but blamed instantly
Chinese cyberattacks on Israel masked as Iranian retaliation
Drone strike events that conveniently escalate just before major diplomatic talks
Reports of "shooting down aircraft" or "explosions in Damascus" attributed to Iran, but never independently verified
The pattern is textbook Gladio:
Stage an incident
Blame the enemy
Control the narrative
Unleash chaos
Clean up the mess under “spreading democracy”
And the media? They parrot it without question—just like they did with the USS Liberty story for 30 years.
The Blackmail That Rewired U.S.-Israel Relations
Post-Liberty: Billions in Military Aid Begin
Before the USS Liberty incident, U.S. support for Israel was limited.
Afterward?
Israel went from $7 million a year in military aid to billions annually
The U.S. began supplying advanced weapons to Israel
Intelligence sharing between Mossad and the CIA became formalized
Colonel Towner, in an interview with podcaster Alpha Warrior, poses the logical question:
If Israel helped the U.S. carry out a false flag that nearly started WWIII, and if both sides agreed to cover it up... wouldn't that give Israel enormous leverage over the U.S. government?
It sure did.
The Price of Silence: 1967 to Today
USS Liberty crew: ignored, gagged, forgotten
Israel: empowered, enriched, untouchable
U.S. public: lied to, used, endangered
And we’re still paying the price.
American politicians from both parties bend over backwards to please AIPAC.
And no wonder:
98% of AIPAC PAC-endorsed candidates won their general election races
Back in 2024, legislation was being proposed to defund the U.S. military if we don’t send weapons to Israel.
Yes, really.
Operation Gladio, NATO, and the Deep State Thread
Gladio’s Role in Western False Flag Tactics
Operation Gladio was NATO’s secret army after WWII—initially meant to resist Soviet invasion, but quickly turned to covert manipulation, assassinations, and false flag terrorism. And during the 60s, at the heart of Operation Gladio, was General Lyman Lemnitzer overseeing it all.
“Lemnitzer was among the chief architects of the Strategy of Tension, and brought with him a welath of experience gained from earlier commands in Sotheast Asia…His specialty lay in bizarre voodoo-like schemes of psy-war and false-flag operations.”
— Excerpt from Richard Cottrell’s book “Gladio: NATO’s Dagger at the Heart of Europe”
Lyman Lemnitzer, architect of Operation Northwoods, became NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander.
In 1967, he was overseeing operations in both Europe and the Mediterranean —right when the USS Liberty was attacked.
Coincidence? Not a chance.
The Link Between Lemnitzer and Liberty
It’s no accident the same man who once proposed blowing up a U.S. ship to start war with Cuba was overseeing NATO forces when Liberty was nearly sunk.
This wasn’t improvisation. It was execution of a known strategy:
Stage a tragedy
Blame the enemy
Control the narrative
Unleash the military
Today’s Unseen Operators and Media Complicity
Israel's Unit 8200 (its NSA) collaborates with Big Tech
The narrative of the Mainstream U.S. media is tightly controlled
Pegasus spyware, Black Cube, and Mossad assets have infiltrated Western politics
And just like in 1967, the most dangerous threats aren’t from enemies abroad—but from traitors within.
Why the USS Liberty Still Matters
The USS Liberty was not just a ship. It was a test.
A test of how far a government would go to deceive its people.
A test of whether soldiers’ lives could be sacrificed to achieve geopolitical goals.
A test of whether truth could be buried for 50+ years with zero accountability.
And now, with Iran in the crosshairs, that test is being repeated.
The patterns are identical. The stakes are even higher.
If we don’t learn from the USS Liberty, we will repeat its tragedy—only this time, it could trigger a nuclear conflict with Iran and Russia.
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FAQs About the USS Liberty and False Flag Links to Israel and Iran
1. Was the USS Liberty really attacked by Israel on purpose?
Yes. Survivors, declassified NSA communications, and Israeli pilots confirmed they knew it was a U.S. ship hours before attacking.
2. What does this have to do with Iran today?
Israel may use similar false flag tactics—like blaming Iran for attacks—to provoke U.S. involvement in a war, just as they did with Egypt in 1967.
3. Why would the U.S. government cover it up?
To avoid nuclear escalation, protect its secret Gladio operations, and preserve strategic alliances. In short: mutually assured blackmail.
4. What is Operation Cyanide and how is it linked to Liberty?
Operation Cyanide was the classified program using the USS Liberty as bait to justify war with Egypt. It was the execution of a false flag scenario rooted in Operation Northwoods.
5. Could a similar event happen again?
Yes—and we’re seeing the signs now. Media manipulation, staged events, mysterious drone attacks... The Liberty incident wasn’t the last false flag. It was the template.
At the time we heard LBJ say I don't want to embarrasse a friend.
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Please continue White Rabbit.