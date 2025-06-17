The White Rabbit Report

The White Rabbit Report

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Rick Adam's avatar
Rick Adam
Jun 18, 2025

At the time we heard LBJ say I don't want to embarrasse a friend.

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Susan Crabtree's avatar
Susan Crabtree
Jun 17, 2025

I want to thank White Rabbit for making this available for everyone to see.

There’s a great deal of information that begs reading, but well worth the time and effort.

Please continue White Rabbit.

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