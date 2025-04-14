What if your school counselor wasn’t just helping you plan for college—but also feeding a quiet war machine? What if the classes you were funneled into, the tests you were given, the “talents” you were praised for—weren’t really about you at all?

This is the hidden history of Cold War gifted education, where national security quietly stepped in and made the classroom its battlefield. While it looked like America was investing in its youth, what was really being built was an infrastructure for tracking, sorting, and grooming students—not for freedom, but for function.

In this third part of our GATEKeepers series, we dive deep into how the U.S. military-industrial complex and intelligence agencies shaped educational policy in the 1960s and 1970s. If you missed the first two parts, start here: